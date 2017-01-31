Dix Communications Sells to GateHouse Media

Like & Share E&P:

The Dix family, owner of Dix Communications has sold their five daily newspapers, 18 weekly publications, and related websites in northeastern and east-central Ohio to GateHouse Media according to John Cribb, Cribb, Greene & Cope who represented the Dix family in the transaction.

Dix operations include a printing facility in Wooster and more than 30 daily and weekly newspapers, online-only publications and specialty publications. The largest newspapers are the Record-Courier in Kent, The Daily Record in Wooster, The Ashland Times-Gazette, The Alliance Review and The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge.

Bradley M. Harmon, president of GateHouse Media Central US and publisher of The Columbus Dispatch, said GateHouse is committed to serving readers and advertisers in these communities with quality publications and websites.

“While we have a substantial footprint in central Ohio with the Dispatch Media Group, the new Dix Communications markets round out our portfolio nicely and add some wonderful newspapers and resources,” Harmon said. “We are very excited to add the Dix family of newspapers to our Ohio portfolio.”

Five generations of the Dix family had owned the company founded by the family in 1893.

“We feel GateHouse has the regional and national scale necessary to advance the publishing industry and care for our communities with local news and advertising,” said G. Charles Dix II, who served as president and CEO of Dix Communications, and led it with other principal owners: Andrew S. Dix, Ann Dix Maenza, Troy Dix, Andrew R. Dix, Robert C. Dix and David Dix.

John Cribb of Cribb, Greene & Cope represented the Dix family in the transaction. Cribb, Greene & Cope is a merger and acquisition firm with offices in Montana, Virginia, and Missouri.