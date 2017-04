Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/does-anyone-care-about-journalism-research/

It’s become a tired and a frustrating refrain I get from the Twitterati engaged in news innovation — that academic journalism research can’t be shown to have any kind of impact on the professional field, that few journalists can even name a journalism researcher, and that the lack of motivation to do applied work limit our ability to make quality contributions to the field.