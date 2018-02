The Virginian-Pilot is the latest prominent newspaper to announce that its design will be outsourced starting in 2018, to Canadian production company Pagemasters North America, a subsidiary of The Canadian Press. The Pilot will eliminate four full-time and two part-time positions from the Norfolk newsroom.

