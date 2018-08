How much do algorithms encourage echo chambers? We know that the information people receive can be very different depending on the terms they Google — and that can lead to fears about people with different political leanings receiving very different news. A small study that will be published in “Computers in Human Behavior”, however, provides some reassuring news.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/does-your-google-news-change-based-on-whether-youre-conservative-or-liberal/