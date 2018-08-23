News Newsletter News 

DOJ Sides Against Facebook, Argues Company Should Face Civil Rights Suit

Wendy Davis | MediaPostAugust 23, 2018

Siding against Facebook, the U.S. Department of Justice is urging a federal judge to reject the company’s bid to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing it of violating housing laws by facilitating ads that discriminate against women and families with children.

“Facebook’s ad utilities, as alleged in the complaint, invite housing providers to express unlawful demographic and other audience preferences,” the Department of Justice writes in papers filed Friday with U.S. District Court Judge John Koeltl in New York.

