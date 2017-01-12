Donald Trump’s News Session Starts War With and Within Media

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/donald-trumps-news-session-starts-war-with-and-within-media/

He deemed BuzzFeed News “a failing pile of garbage,” mocked an inquiry about his tax returns — “Gee, I’ve never heard that one before” — and, in an unheard-of moment for a presidential news conference, shouted down questions from a CNN reporter, declaring, with some menace, “Not you.”

“Your organization is terrible,” said President-elect Donald J. Trump, his voice rising as Jim Acosta of CNN tried to interject. “No, I’m not going to give you a question. I’m not going to give you a question.”

“You,” the president-elect said, as Mr. Acosta and other stunned journalists looked on, “are fake news.”