Donald Trump’s News Session Starts War With and Within Media

Michael M. Grynbaum | New York TimesJanuary 12, 2017
He deemed BuzzFeed News “a failing pile of garbage,” mocked an inquiry about his tax returns — “Gee, I’ve never heard that one before” — and, in an unheard-of moment for a presidential news conference, shouted down questions from a CNN reporter, declaring, with some menace, “Not you.”

“Your organization is terrible,” said President-elect Donald J. Trump, his voice rising as Jim Acosta of CNN tried to interject. “No, I’m not going to give you a question. I’m not going to give you a question.”

“You,” the president-elect said, as Mr. Acosta and other stunned journalists looked on, “are fake news.”

One thought on “Donald Trump’s News Session Starts War With and Within Media

  • CJP
    January 12, 2017 at 9:19 am
    CNN has become famous for it and now you’re doing it. You make it sound like Trump was at fault. You need to double-check your perspective and park your ego somewhere…the next 4 years is going to be real time.

    — I heard reporters clapping

