Donald Trump’s News Session Starts War With and Within Media
He deemed BuzzFeed News “a failing pile of garbage,” mocked an inquiry about his tax returns — “Gee, I’ve never heard that one before” — and, in an unheard-of moment for a presidential news conference, shouted down questions from a CNN reporter, declaring, with some menace, “Not you.”
“Your organization is terrible,” said President-elect Donald J. Trump, his voice rising as Jim Acosta of CNN tried to interject. “No, I’m not going to give you a question. I’m not going to give you a question.”
“You,” the president-elect said, as Mr. Acosta and other stunned journalists looked on, “are fake news.”Read More
CNN has become famous for it and now you’re doing it. You make it sound like Trump was at fault. You need to double-check your perspective and park your ego somewhere…the next 4 years is going to be real time.
— I heard reporters clapping