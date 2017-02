Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/dont-ask-users-to-tag-unemployed-friends-and-other-lessons-for-newsrooms-on-facebook/

You wouldn’t leap into a conversation by asking a stranger to write you an editorial on respect for human life, or name friends who have trouble affording childcare. But news organizations are making some of those same mistakes in attempts to engage readers on Facebook.