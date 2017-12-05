News Newsletter News 

Don’t Blame the Election on Fake News. Blame it on the Media.

Duncan Watts & David Rothschild | CJR December 5, 2017

Since the 2016 presidential election, an increasingly familiar narrative has emerged concerning the unexpected victory of Donald Trump. Fake news, much of it produced by Russian sources, was amplified on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter, generating millions of views among a segment of the electorate eager to hear stories about Hillary Clinton’s untrustworthiness, unlikeability, and possibly even criminality.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/dont-blame-the-election-on-fake-news-blame-it-on-the-media/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *