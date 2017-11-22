Don’t Put Too Much Hope in EU Legislation Against Fake News
Supporting free speech and majority rule is a hallmark of the European Union. But in the fight against fake news, those values are nothing short of obstacles.
That’s according to several media experts and stakeholders, who all told Poynter that recent efforts by the European Union and individual countries to regulate online misinformation will likely fail due to governance issues and legal restrictions in the region.
