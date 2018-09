For many big publishers, for better or for worse, video has become core to their growth plans. But Dotdash, the service and lifestyle publisher that used to be About.com, is largely sticking to its text-based roots and skipping the often expensive pivot to video that others have taken.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/dotdash-nearing-100m-in-revenue-takes-a-scrappy-approach-to-video/