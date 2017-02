Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/dramatic-washington-post-slogan-recalls-another-era-for-newspapers/

The Washington Post’s new slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness” might sound like something pulled from the banner of Clark Kent’s Daily Planet, and it is certainly getting its share of eye-rolls and ribs on Twitter, Slate, and even late-night talk shows. But the dramatic motto is actually in keeping with history, not only of the paper itself, but of the industry, in general.