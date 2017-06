Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/drive-by-journalism-in-trumplandia/

Salena Zito needs a new jeep. Her current model is slowly dying after 14 years and more than 300,000 miles on the road, much of it crisscrossing the Rust Belt to chronicle socioeconomic decay and deep-seated political disenchantment. But giving up her car would feel like losing an appendage