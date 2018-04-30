News Newsletter News 

Driving Value From Subscriptions, Publishers Involve Readers in the Process

Lucinda Southern | DigidayApril 30, 2018

One emerging tactic in turning readers into subscribers: get them involved.

The Financial Times often asks for reader contributions to its projects, either through submitting essays, like during its Future of Britain initiative, or sharing personal experiences. Dutch publisher De Correspondent involves members throughout the process, from reporting to proofreading. The Guardian’s gambit: Reader surveys form the basis of articles across its news desks to encourage loyalty.

