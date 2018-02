In early August 1852, the Sacramento Daily Union published a story headlined “Fatal Duel—Death of the Hon. E. Gilbert.” The article appeared on page two. That a duel did not merit front page treatment is hardly surprising.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/duels-and-death-marches-a-catalog-of-press-threats-in-the-u-s-reflects-a-long-violent-history/