Editor & Publisher Announces the 2017 EPPY Award Finalists
After several weeks of in-depth and thorough judging, the E&P team, along with a prestigious panel of judges, has voted and selected the 2017 EPPY Award finalists. This year’s EPPY Awards saw more than 300 entries competing in 30 diverse categories.
Now in its 22nd year, this international contest honors the best digital-media websites. The awards also recognize excellence in college and university journalism in three different categories.
Each EPPY entry is judged on its own merits within a particular category. Finalists must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division (1 million and over unique monthly visitors and under 1 million unique monthly visitors). As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.
EPPY Award winners will be announced live on editorandpublisher.com, Oct. 25, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. EST.
Below is the complete list of EPPY Award finalists.
Best News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
BostonGlobe.com
CNET News – CBS Interactive
STAT
The Daily Beast
The Globe and Mail
The Intercept
TN Todo Noticias – ARTEAR SA
Best News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
ExpressNews.com – San Antonio Express-News
Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
BostonGlobe.com
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Oklahoman.com
The Globe and Mail
Best Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Petoskey News-Review
Record-Journal
The New Orleans Advocate
Winnipeg Free Press
Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
LasVegasWeekly.com
Best Business/Finance Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Bloomberg
CNNMoney
Best Business/Finance Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
GrowthSpotter.com
Best Sports Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
ESPN
The Undefeated
Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Cienradios- Radio Mitre SA
Covering the Art World – Bloomberg
Craft: Spirit of the South – USA TODAY Network Tennessee
Hip-Hop: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The Daily Beast
Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
OnMilwaukee
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
A Struggle for Daily Bread – Wall Street Journal
Code of Silence – The Intercept
Fatal Echoes – The Kansas City Star
Horror on the mountain – Philadelphia Media Network
Journey of a Bullet – NBC News
‘Life on a ledge,’ Frank Main, Chicago Sun-Times
The Dictator’s Team – ESPN
The Power of Will – The Boston Globe
Unfounded – The Globe and Mail
Vanishing: The Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction – CNN
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Bias on the bench – Sarasota Herald Tribune
Broke: Why more California families are becoming homeless – Southern California Public Radio / KPCC
Carbon Wars – The Center for Public Integrity
Life in Transition – San Antonio Express-News
The Orphan Drug Machine – Kaiser Family Foundation
Tribal lease lands in Palm Springs – The Desert Sun
Whiteout: The uphill struggle to uncover the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry – Summit Daily News
Worlds Apart – San Antonio Express-News
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Politics of Pain – The Associated Press and The Center for Public Integrity
Suspicious Suicides – The Oklahoman
The Source: The Human Cost Hidden Within a Cup of Coffee & Cosecha de Miseria (Harvest of Misery) – weather.com | The Weather Channel and Telemundo Network with Efran Films
Biding Time – The Oklahoman
Moving The Needle – Newsy
Lowering the Bar – MedPage Today
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Kansas Wind Project – GateHouse Kansas
Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
A transition like no other – The Boston Globe
Death in Al Ghayil – The Intercept
Democrats: Left in a Lurch – NBC News
Hurricane Matthew – weather.com | The Weather Channel
iHATE – CBS Interactive
It Was Never Going to Be a Normal Protest. They Came Ready to Fight. – Gizmodo
STATE: The Trigger & the Choice – CNN
Tech Enabled – CBS Interactive
The Graffiti Kids – The Globe and Mail
The Making of an Astronaut – NBC News
Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
A search for life on the roads of death – San Antonio Express-News
Inuit Heart – Winnipeg Free Press
JFK’s Centennial – Cape Cod Times
Journalists Shower Hillary Clinton with Campaign Cash – The Center for Public Integrity
Nuclear Negligence – The Center for Public Integrity
Pathways: The road to lawful residency in the U.S. – The Day
Stranger Than Fiction? – The Medill Justice Project
Best Business Reporting on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
AT&T, Time Warner Merger – Bloomberg
Battle Over Obamacare – CNN
Best Business Reporting on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Access, Accountability Reporting and Silicon Valley – Nieman Reports, Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard
American Idle: An Offshore Drilling Crisis – Debtwire
For Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pressure From Potential Generics Looms – Reorg Research, Inc.
Podcast/Written Series: Hertz Facing Fleet Depreciation Woes; Neiman Marcus Caught in Retail’s Rip Tide – Reorg Research, Inc.
St. Francis in jeopardy – The Topeka Capital-Journal
The end of the road – San Antonio Express-News
Best Digital Magazine with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
The Rivers of Tennessee – The Tennessean
Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Revista Don – The Tab Gang
Richard Solash – The Wilson Center
Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Drama King – The Boston Globe
From Tree To Tipoff – ESPN
Inside 9/11: The Day That Never Ends – CNN
No easy choice – The Boston Globe
North Exposure – The Globe and Mail
Northside Hospital VR – Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Patrolling for bias – Philadelphia Media Network
Post Bail – NBC News
Singapore Underwater – Singapore Press Holdings
The Undefeated 50 Greatest Black Athletes – ESPN
Weigh Anchor – The Globe and Mail
Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Life in Transition – San Antonio Express-News
MLK’s Last Words – The Commercial Appeal
The Perspective – Perspective-Media LTD
Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Boomtown, Flood Town – ProPublica and The Texas Tribune
Electing the Next US President: The Numbers Game – Singapore Press Holdings
Election 2016 – Wall Street Journal
Flipped – The Globe and Mail
One block’s road home: An interactive Baton Rouge flood-recovery story – Capital City Press
The Anatomy of Cancer – Singapore Press Holdings
The Voters Who Gave Trump the White House – Bloomberg
What it’s like to face Chris Sale – The Boston Globe
Best Use of Data/Infographics with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Bias on the bench – Sarasota Herald Tribune
Interactive visuals on Cape Cod – Cape Cod Times
Lexie Verdon – Kaiser Health News
Tracking TV ads in the 2016 state races – The Center for Public Integrity
Best Community Service on a Media-Affiliated Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
2016 Wish Book campaign – The Mercury News/Bay Area News Group
CNN’s Impact Your World – CNN
Epimedic Ignored — Mental Health in Oklahoma’s Jails – The Oklahoman
Sala Udin – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Searching for a Fix – Capitol Broadcasting Company
The Costs of Growth and Change – The Tennessean
Toxic City – Philadelphia Media Network
Best Community Service on a Media-Affiliated Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Assisted Dying – Winnipeg Free Press
Carbon Wars – The Center for Public Integrity
Covering Addiction: Living Free – Temple University Department of Journalism
Opioid crisis on Cape Cod – Cape Cod Times
Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
150 stories of extreme service: Readers tell tales of Cajun Navy’s heroics during south Louisiana floods – Capital City Press
Hip-Hop: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The Fight at Standing Rock on Facebook – Gizmodo
Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
#CitizenSleuth – The Center for Public Integrity and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting
Best Mobile App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN MoneyStream – CNN
The TODAY Show App – NBC News | TODAY
WSJ Mobile App – The Wall Street Journal
Best Mobile App with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
TN Todo Noticias Android and iOS App – ARTEAR SA
Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Badass Women of Washington with Dana Bash – CNN
Fake News: How a Partying Macedonian Teen Earns Thousands Publishing Lies – NBC News
Money, Power & Sexual Harassment – CNNMoney
Pleas ignored, police closed in, and a life was lost – The Boston Globe
Running Wild – azcentral/The Arizona Republic
Talking Taxes – The Wall Street Journal
TN Todo Noticias 360 video strategy – ARTEAR SA
Toxic Lake: The Untold Story of Lake Okeechobee – weather.com | The Weather Channel
Women Who March – CNN
Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
A long goodbye – York Daily Record
Saving Chesebro Meadow – The Acorn Newspapers
The Art of Detainment: Guantánamo Bay, Cuba – The Medill Justice Project
Best Sports Video on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Average Joes begin 22-week Wimp 2 Warrior MMA camp – Las Vegas Review-Journal
Ex-baseball coach Tim Chambers talks UNLV firing amid drunken journey – Las Vegas Review-Journal
Warriors celebrate title in way Las Vegas can only hope to know – Las Vegas Review-Journal
Best Sports Video on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Amateur Boxing Champion Punches for the Gold – Temple University
‘JDF16,’ from the streets of Cuba to Major League baseball stardom – Univision News Digital
National juco basketball championship – The Hutchinson News
WiredZone: Waterford-Stonington Play for the Cure Softball – The Day
Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Air Canada Flight 759 SFO near-miss animation – The Mercury News/Bay Area News Group
Children of Catholic priests live with secrets and sorrow – The Boston Globe
First Time I Realized I Was Black – CNN
Midway: A Plastic Island – CNN
Mostly Human with Laurie Segall – CNN
NBC Left Field: The Ukrainian Military Summer Camp for Kids – NBC News
The LA Riots: Then and Now – Gizmodo
The Source: The Human Cost Hidden Within a Cup of Coffee & Cosecha de Miseria – weather.com | The Weather Channel and Telemundo Network with Efran Films
Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Major traffic changes in downtown Meriden – Record-Journal
MLK’s Last Words – The Commercial Appeal
Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Colour Code – The Globe and Mail
Decrypted – Bloomberg
Intercepted with Jeremy Scahill – The Intercept & First Look Media
Murder on the Space Coast Season 2 – Florida Today
Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Accents: The voices of our immigrant neighbors in the Berkshires – The Berkshire Eagle
Agland Podcast – The Hutchinson News
MLK’s Last Words – The Commercial Appeal
Shaken – The Medill Justice Project (published in partnership with Life of the Law)
The Storyline – The Day
Best Photojournalism of a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
A Year in the Aftermath – weather.com | The Weather Channel
Charlottesville – Gizmodo
ESPN – Muhammad Ali
ESPN – Photo Projects
Life at the Edge: The Impossible Choices of Those Living Through Drought and Famine in Somolia – weather.com | The Weather Channel
Rivers of Tennessee – The Tennessean
Best Photojournalism of a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Endymion scene crash photos: First-responders, bystanders rush to help victims- Capital City Press
Northern Stars – Winnipeg Free Press
Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
STAT
TripSavvy – Dotdash
Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
About.com Rebrands to Dotdash – Dotdash
Las Vegas Review-Journal
MACH and BETTER Redesign – NBC News
The new FT.com: Fast, Personalized, simple – Financial Times
TN Todo Noticias multiplatform redesign – ARTEAR SA
Best Redesign/Relaunch with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Anna Maria Island Sun
daily-chronicle.com – Shaw Media newspaper
The Daily Gazette
Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Charlie Daniel editorial cartoons – Knoxville News Sentinel
The best of Walt Handelsman – Capital City Press
Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
OnMilwaukee’s LOCAMOJI
The Oklahoman’s All-City Prep Sports Awards
The Oklahoman’s Princess Sweepstakes
The Oklahoman’s Zoofari Art Contest
Best Business Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Matt Levine – Bloomberg
The Balance – Dotdash
Best News/Political Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Attytood – Philadelphia Media Network
Boiled Down Brevard – Florida Today
Timothy L. O’Brien -Bloomberg
Best News/Political Blog with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Buying of the President 2016 – The Center for Public Integrity
Best College/University Newspaper Website
Grand Central Magazine – Central Michigan University
NYCity News Service – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism
NYCityLens – Columbia Graduate School of Journalism
Temple University: PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com
The Baylor Lariat – Baylor Student Media
The Daily Orange – The Daily Orange
The Medill Justice Project
The Rocky Mountain Collegian – Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
TU South Africa 2017 – Temple University
Best College/University News or Event Feature
“Student’s family split as classmates protest” – The Temple News
Election 2016: New Yorkers Forge On Amid Uncertainty – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism
Grays Ferry Gym Stands To Box Out Violence – Temple University
Invisible Hands – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism
La Linea: Stories from El Paso – New York University: Pavement Pieces
Living Free: In High School, Finding New ‘People, Places and Things’- Temple University Department of Journalism
This Priest “Adopted” 27 Young People So They Don’t Get Deported – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism
TU South Africa 2017: Coming out in a ‘Rainbow Nation’ – Temple University
Women’s March – Baylor Student Media
Wrong Place, Wrong Time – The Medill Justice Project
Best College/University Investigative or Documentary Feature
Breakdown – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism
Covering Addiction: Living Free – Temple University Department of Journalism
Cuba: Outside In – University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications
Finding space to live out their faith – The Temple News
Killing Rikers – Columbia Graduate School of Journalism
Navigating Trump – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism
Putting Food on Hartford’s Tables – University of Connecticut, Dept. of Journalism
The Price of Policing – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism
Treating an epidemic – The Temple News
Troubled Water – Carnegie-Knight News21