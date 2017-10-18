Editor & Publisher Announces the 2017 EPPY Award Finalists

After several weeks of in-depth and thorough judging, the E&P team, along with a prestigious panel of judges, has voted and selected the 2017 EPPY Award finalists. This year’s EPPY Awards saw more than 300 entries competing in 30 diverse categories.

Now in its 22nd year, this international contest honors the best digital-media websites. The awards also recognize excellence in college and university journalism in three different categories.

Each EPPY entry is judged on its own merits within a particular category. Finalists must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division (1 million and over unique monthly visitors and under 1 million unique monthly visitors). As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.

EPPY Award winners will be announced live on editorandpublisher.com, Oct. 25, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Below is the complete list of EPPY Award finalists.

Best News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

BostonGlobe.com

CNET News – CBS Interactive

STAT

The Daily Beast

The Globe and Mail

The Intercept

TN Todo Noticias – ARTEAR SA

Best News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

ExpressNews.com – San Antonio Express-News

Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

BostonGlobe.com

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oklahoman.com

The Globe and Mail

Best Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Petoskey News-Review

Record-Journal

The New Orleans Advocate

Winnipeg Free Press

Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

LasVegasWeekly.com

Best Business/Finance Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Bloomberg

CNNMoney

Best Business/Finance Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

GrowthSpotter.com

Best Sports Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

ESPN

The Undefeated

Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Cienradios- Radio Mitre SA

Covering the Art World – Bloomberg

Craft: Spirit of the South – USA TODAY Network Tennessee

Hip-Hop: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Daily Beast

Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

OnMilwaukee

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

A Struggle for Daily Bread – Wall Street Journal

Code of Silence – The Intercept

Fatal Echoes – The Kansas City Star

Horror on the mountain – Philadelphia Media Network

Journey of a Bullet – NBC News

‘Life on a ledge,’ Frank Main, Chicago Sun-Times

The Dictator’s Team – ESPN

The Power of Will – The Boston Globe

Unfounded – The Globe and Mail

Vanishing: The Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction – CNN

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Bias on the bench – Sarasota Herald Tribune

Broke: Why more California families are becoming homeless – Southern California Public Radio / KPCC

Carbon Wars – The Center for Public Integrity

Life in Transition – San Antonio Express-News

The Orphan Drug Machine – Kaiser Family Foundation

Tribal lease lands in Palm Springs – The Desert Sun

Whiteout: The uphill struggle to uncover the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry – Summit Daily News

Worlds Apart – San Antonio Express-News

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Politics of Pain – The Associated Press and The Center for Public Integrity

Suspicious Suicides – The Oklahoman

The Source: The Human Cost Hidden Within a Cup of Coffee & Cosecha de Miseria (Harvest of Misery) – weather.com | The Weather Channel and Telemundo Network with Efran Films

Biding Time – The Oklahoman

Moving The Needle – Newsy

Lowering the Bar – MedPage Today

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Kansas Wind Project – GateHouse Kansas

Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

A transition like no other – The Boston Globe

Death in Al Ghayil – The Intercept

Democrats: Left in a Lurch – NBC News

Hurricane Matthew – weather.com | The Weather Channel

iHATE – CBS Interactive

It Was Never Going to Be a Normal Protest. They Came Ready to Fight. – Gizmodo

STATE: The Trigger & the Choice – CNN

Tech Enabled – CBS Interactive

The Graffiti Kids – The Globe and Mail

The Making of an Astronaut – NBC News

Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

A search for life on the roads of death – San Antonio Express-News

Inuit Heart – Winnipeg Free Press

JFK’s Centennial – Cape Cod Times

Journalists Shower Hillary Clinton with Campaign Cash – The Center for Public Integrity

Nuclear Negligence – The Center for Public Integrity

Pathways: The road to lawful residency in the U.S. – The Day

Stranger Than Fiction? – The Medill Justice Project

Best Business Reporting on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

AT&T, Time Warner Merger – Bloomberg

Battle Over Obamacare – CNN

Best Business Reporting on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Access, Accountability Reporting and Silicon Valley – Nieman Reports, Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard

American Idle: An Offshore Drilling Crisis – Debtwire

For Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pressure From Potential Generics Looms – Reorg Research, Inc.

Podcast/Written Series: Hertz Facing Fleet Depreciation Woes; Neiman Marcus Caught in Retail’s Rip Tide – Reorg Research, Inc.

St. Francis in jeopardy – The Topeka Capital-Journal

The end of the road – San Antonio Express-News

Best Digital Magazine with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The Rivers of Tennessee – The Tennessean

Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Revista Don – The Tab Gang

Richard Solash – The Wilson Center

Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Drama King – The Boston Globe

From Tree To Tipoff – ESPN

Inside 9/11: The Day That Never Ends – CNN

No easy choice – The Boston Globe

North Exposure – The Globe and Mail

Northside Hospital VR – Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Patrolling for bias – Philadelphia Media Network

Post Bail – NBC News

Singapore Underwater – Singapore Press Holdings

The Undefeated 50 Greatest Black Athletes – ESPN

Weigh Anchor – The Globe and Mail

Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Life in Transition – San Antonio Express-News

MLK’s Last Words – The Commercial Appeal

The Perspective – Perspective-Media LTD

Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Boomtown, Flood Town – ProPublica and The Texas Tribune

Electing the Next US President: The Numbers Game – Singapore Press Holdings

Election 2016 – Wall Street Journal

Flipped – The Globe and Mail

One block’s road home: An interactive Baton Rouge flood-recovery story – Capital City Press

The Anatomy of Cancer – Singapore Press Holdings

The Voters Who Gave Trump the White House – Bloomberg

What it’s like to face Chris Sale – The Boston Globe

Best Use of Data/Infographics with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Bias on the bench – Sarasota Herald Tribune

Interactive visuals on Cape Cod – Cape Cod Times

Lexie Verdon – Kaiser Health News

Tracking TV ads in the 2016 state races – The Center for Public Integrity

Best Community Service on a Media-Affiliated Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

2016 Wish Book campaign – The Mercury News/Bay Area News Group

CNN’s Impact Your World – CNN

Epimedic Ignored — Mental Health in Oklahoma’s Jails – The Oklahoman

Sala Udin – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Searching for a Fix – Capitol Broadcasting Company

The Costs of Growth and Change – The Tennessean

Toxic City – Philadelphia Media Network

Best Community Service on a Media-Affiliated Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Assisted Dying – Winnipeg Free Press

Carbon Wars – The Center for Public Integrity

Covering Addiction: Living Free – Temple University Department of Journalism

Opioid crisis on Cape Cod – Cape Cod Times

Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

150 stories of extreme service: Readers tell tales of Cajun Navy’s heroics during south Louisiana floods – Capital City Press

Hip-Hop: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Fight at Standing Rock on Facebook – Gizmodo

Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

#CitizenSleuth – The Center for Public Integrity and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Best Mobile App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN MoneyStream – CNN

The TODAY Show App – NBC News | TODAY

WSJ Mobile App – The Wall Street Journal

Best Mobile App with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

TN Todo Noticias Android and iOS App – ARTEAR SA

Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Badass Women of Washington with Dana Bash – CNN

Fake News: How a Partying Macedonian Teen Earns Thousands Publishing Lies – NBC News

Money, Power & Sexual Harassment – CNNMoney

Pleas ignored, police closed in, and a life was lost – The Boston Globe

Running Wild – azcentral/The Arizona Republic

Talking Taxes – The Wall Street Journal

TN Todo Noticias 360 video strategy – ARTEAR SA

Toxic Lake: The Untold Story of Lake Okeechobee – weather.com | The Weather Channel

Women Who March – CNN

Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

A long goodbye – York Daily Record

Saving Chesebro Meadow – The Acorn Newspapers

The Art of Detainment: Guantánamo Bay, Cuba – The Medill Justice Project

Best Sports Video on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Average Joes begin 22-week Wimp 2 Warrior MMA camp – Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ex-baseball coach Tim Chambers talks UNLV firing amid drunken journey – Las Vegas Review-Journal

Warriors celebrate title in way Las Vegas can only hope to know – Las Vegas Review-Journal

Best Sports Video on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Amateur Boxing Champion Punches for the Gold – Temple University

‘JDF16,’ from the streets of Cuba to Major League baseball stardom – Univision News Digital

National juco basketball championship – The Hutchinson News

WiredZone: Waterford-Stonington Play for the Cure Softball – The Day

Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Air Canada Flight 759 SFO near-miss animation – The Mercury News/Bay Area News Group

Children of Catholic priests live with secrets and sorrow – The Boston Globe

First Time I Realized I Was Black – CNN

Midway: A Plastic Island – CNN

Mostly Human with Laurie Segall – CNN

NBC Left Field: The Ukrainian Military Summer Camp for Kids – NBC News

The LA Riots: Then and Now – Gizmodo

The Source: The Human Cost Hidden Within a Cup of Coffee & Cosecha de Miseria – weather.com | The Weather Channel and Telemundo Network with Efran Films

Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Major traffic changes in downtown Meriden – Record-Journal

MLK’s Last Words – The Commercial Appeal

Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Colour Code – The Globe and Mail

Decrypted – Bloomberg

Intercepted with Jeremy Scahill – The Intercept & First Look Media

Murder on the Space Coast Season 2 – Florida Today

Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Accents: The voices of our immigrant neighbors in the Berkshires – The Berkshire Eagle

Agland Podcast – The Hutchinson News

MLK’s Last Words – The Commercial Appeal

Shaken – The Medill Justice Project (published in partnership with Life of the Law)

The Storyline – The Day

Best Photojournalism of a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

A Year in the Aftermath – weather.com | The Weather Channel

Charlottesville – Gizmodo

ESPN – Muhammad Ali

ESPN – Photo Projects

Life at the Edge: The Impossible Choices of Those Living Through Drought and Famine in Somolia – weather.com | The Weather Channel

Rivers of Tennessee – The Tennessean

Best Photojournalism of a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Endymion scene crash photos: First-responders, bystanders rush to help victims- Capital City Press

Northern Stars – Winnipeg Free Press

Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

STAT

TripSavvy – Dotdash

Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

About.com Rebrands to Dotdash – Dotdash

Las Vegas Review-Journal

MACH and BETTER Redesign – NBC News

The new FT.com: Fast, Personalized, simple – Financial Times

TN Todo Noticias multiplatform redesign – ARTEAR SA

Best Redesign/Relaunch with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Anna Maria Island Sun

daily-chronicle.com – Shaw Media newspaper

The Daily Gazette

Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Charlie Daniel editorial cartoons – Knoxville News Sentinel

The best of Walt Handelsman – Capital City Press

Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

OnMilwaukee’s LOCAMOJI

The Oklahoman’s All-City Prep Sports Awards

The Oklahoman’s Princess Sweepstakes

The Oklahoman’s Zoofari Art Contest

Best Business Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Matt Levine – Bloomberg

The Balance – Dotdash

Best News/Political Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Attytood – Philadelphia Media Network

Boiled Down Brevard – Florida Today

Timothy L. O’Brien -Bloomberg

Best News/Political Blog with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Buying of the President 2016 – The Center for Public Integrity

Best College/University Newspaper Website

Grand Central Magazine – Central Michigan University

NYCity News Service – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism

NYCityLens – Columbia Graduate School of Journalism

Temple University: PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com

The Baylor Lariat – Baylor Student Media

The Daily Orange – The Daily Orange

The Medill Justice Project

The Rocky Mountain Collegian – Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation

TU South Africa 2017 – Temple University

Best College/University News or Event Feature

“Student’s family split as classmates protest” – The Temple News

Election 2016: New Yorkers Forge On Amid Uncertainty – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism

Grays Ferry Gym Stands To Box Out Violence – Temple University

Invisible Hands – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism

La Linea: Stories from El Paso – New York University: Pavement Pieces

Living Free: In High School, Finding New ‘People, Places and Things’- Temple University Department of Journalism

This Priest “Adopted” 27 Young People So They Don’t Get Deported – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism

TU South Africa 2017: Coming out in a ‘Rainbow Nation’ – Temple University

Women’s March – Baylor Student Media

Wrong Place, Wrong Time – The Medill Justice Project

Best College/University Investigative or Documentary Feature

Breakdown – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism

Covering Addiction: Living Free – Temple University Department of Journalism

Cuba: Outside In – University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications

Finding space to live out their faith – The Temple News

Killing Rikers – Columbia Graduate School of Journalism

Navigating Trump – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism

Putting Food on Hartford’s Tables – University of Connecticut, Dept. of Journalism

The Price of Policing – CUNY Graduate School of Journalism

Treating an epidemic – The Temple News

Troubled Water – Carnegie-Knight News21