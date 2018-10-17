Editor & Publisher Announces the 2018 EPPY Award Finalists
After several weeks of in-depth and thorough judging, the E&P team, along with a prestigious panel of judges, has voted and selected the 2018 EPPY Award finalists. This year’s EPPY Awards saw more than 300 entries competing in 30 diverse categories.
Now in its 23rd year, this international contest honors the best digital-media websites. The awards also recognize excellence in college and university journalism in three different categories.
Each EPPY entry is judged on its own merits within a particular category. Finalists must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division (1 million and over unique monthly visitors and under 1 million unique monthly visitors). As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.
EPPY Award winners will be announced live on editorandpublisher.com, Wed. Oct. 24, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. EST.
Below is the complete list of EPPY Award finalists.
Best News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN
NBC News
The Boston Globe
The Press Democrat
USATODAY.com
Best News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Temple University: PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com
The Marshall Project
Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The Boston Globe
The Tennessean
Best Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Winnipeg Free Press
Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Community Impact Newspaper
Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Gambit | bestofneworleans.com
Las Vegas Weekly
National Catholic Reporter
Sonoma Index Tribune
Best Business/Finance Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
The Balance | Dotdash
Best Business/Finance Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Debtwire
GrowthSpotter.com |Orlando Sentinel Media Group
Best Sports Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Deadspin | Gizmodo
ESPN.com
Gonzaga basketball |The Spokesman-Review
UNLV Rebels Coverage | Las Vegas Sun
Best Entertainment/Cultural News with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Artear SA
The Know |The Denver Post
Best Entertainment/Cultural News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
OnMilwaukee
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
#MeToo in medicine: Women, harassed in hospitals and operating rooms, await reckoning | NBC News
Death by Instagram | The Detroit News
Exploding Sunroofs: Danger Overhead | Consumer Reports
Missouri’s child brides | The Kansas City Star
No one dies alone | Singapore Press Holdings
Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite
People for sale: Where lives are auctioned for $400 | CNN Digital
Secrets in the sky | The Boston Globe
Special Operations Forces in Somalia | The Daily Beast
Toxic City: Sick Schools | Philadelphia Media Network
You just gotta get out of here: Heroic rescues, harrowing escapes in Wine Country fires | Mercury News/East Bay Times
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
A Century of Domination: As America’s Carbon Wars Rage, Oil and Gas Industry Influence Grows | The Center for Public Integrity
Food Plight | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
One War. Two Races. | Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Public Schools Scramble to Accommodate Hurricane Evacuees, Hoping Money Will Follow | Debtwire
The Graduates* | Better Government Association
Timothy C. Allen | FlintCreekCourier.com
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Medicaid, Under the Influence | The Center for Public Integrity and NPR
Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Süddeutsche Zeitung, The New York Times, The Guardian and more than 90 other media partners
Tennessee’s ‘Safekeepers’ program | The Tennessean
United States of Climate Change | The Weather Channel Digital
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Cape Cod hurricanes: Preparing for the worst/Are We Ready? | Cape Cod Times/WCAI
Rising Seas |Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Taking Cover | Better Government Association / WBEZ
Trapped | Better Government Association / WBEZ
Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Faces of the Future | NBC News Digital
John McCain’s American Story | The Arizona Republic
Parkland | CNN
Russian Influence | The Daily Beast
Thai Cave Rescue | CNN
The Globe’s #MeToo investigations | The Boston Globe
The Rohingya humanitarian crisis | Singapore Press Holdings
United States of Climate Change | The Weather Channel Digital
Unmasking the Kushner Real Estate Empire | Bloomberg
US-funded police linked to illegal executions in El Salvador | CNN
Vegas Massacre | CNN
Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism
Choke Hold: The Fossil Fuel Industry’s Fight Against Climate Policy, Science and Clean Energy | InsideClimate News
I Thought it was a Nightmare | Winnipeg Free Press
MLK 50 years later/Race on the Cape | Cape Cod Times
The Last Wild Place | Honolulu Civil Beat
Best Business Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Brexit’s Big Short | Bloomberg
How to Rebuild Puerto Rico | Bloomberg
Matt Egan covers the downfall of mighty GE | CNNMoney
The Big Chipmaker Takeover | Bloomberg
Best Business Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Blackhawk Mining | Debtwire
Wireless Wars: The Fight Over 5G | The Center for Public Integrity
Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Above the Fold |Winnipeg Free Press
HR Magazine | Society for Human Resource Management
Sonoma Magazine | Sonoma Media Investments
The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute | George W. Bush Institute
Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Anthony Bourdain in his Own Words | CNN
As Equals | CNN
Asia’s sacred art | Singapore Press Holdings
Finding Home | The Boston Globe
Mining Mass Data Leaks on a Custom-Made, Secure Global Platform | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
NBC News: Changed by #MeToo | NBC News Digital
Six Letters: An Evolving Chinese Singaporean Identity | Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
The American Mall Game: A 2018 Retail Challenge | Bloomberg
The Denver Post’s Preps Game of the Week | The Denver Post
The Wall | USA TODAY
Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Architect / Narrative | GateHouse Media
California Voter Guide: An election? We prefer to call it a job interview. | CALmatters
Food for Thought | Winnipeg Free Press
Innovation in Focus | Reynolds Journalism Institute
Ledger Dispatch/Interactive News | Ledger Dispatch
University of Illinois turns 150 | News-Gazette Media
Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Build Your Own NBA All-Star Team! | ESPN
Global warning: Greenland’s melting glaciers may someday flood your city | CNN
How China’s Top Leaders Came Into Power | Bloomberg
Malaysia’s 14th general election | Singapore Press Holdings
NFL Preview 2018 | ESPN
Russia Investigation | CNN
Seven steps to save 27,000 lives | The Boston Globe
The gender pay gap explained | Singapore Press Holdings
The Pessimist’s Guide to 2028 | Bloomberg
What’s Inside All the iPhones | Bloomberg
Best Use of Data/Infographics with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Cape Cod shark extravaganza | Cape Cod Times
One War. Two Races. | Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Best Community Service with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
25 Influential Muslims | CNN
As Equals | CNN
Boston. Racism. Image. Reality. | The Boston Globe
Conflicted Interests | The Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press
Falling Off the Cliff | Philadelphia Media Network
The Children of Central City | NOLA Media Group
The Costs of Growth and Change in Nashville | The Tennessean
Tracing a neighborhood | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Who caused the Bay Area’s housing shortage? | Bay Area News Group — Mercury News/East Bay Times
“Why so secret, Kansas?” | The Kansas City Star
Best Community Service with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism
Addicted at Birth | Bristol Herald Courier
Philadelphia Neighborhoods: Immigration | Temple University
Power Struggle | Better Government Association
Veterans charity raises millions to help those who’ve served. But telemarketers are pocketing most of it. | The Center for Public Integrity
West Africa Leaks | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
#FreePress | The Boston Globe
Anderson Cooper Full Circle | CNN
Dreamers: It’s not politics. It’s not policy. It’s personal. | CNN
Full House: Inside the Bay Area housing shortage | Bay Area News Group
Best Mobile App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN
NBC News Mobile App
USA TODAY’s Mobile App
Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Confronting the lasting impact of opioid addiction | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Feed Me TV: The North Fork’s Prodigal Son | Newsday
Parkland Town Hall | CNN
Puerto Rico and Hurricane Maria | CNN
Seven steps to save 27,000 lives | The Boston Globe
The state of mental health in the NBA | ESPN
United States of Climate Change | The Weather Channel Digital
With Me Every Day: A documentary on surviving Oct. 1 | Las Vegas Review-Journal
Women Who March: The Movement | CNN
Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Hawaii’s Lava Hunter | Beme News
Inside the struggle for legal weed | Beme News
Best Sports Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
AI Powered Video Player and the New York Daily News | SendtoNews
Duglegur: The World Cup & football in Iceland | CNN International
Heart over height | The Boston Globe
Last Train to Russia | ESPN
Nevadas Preps show on Facebook Live | Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vikings fan opts to ice fish with Super Bowl LII in town | Las Vegas Review-Journal
We are Brentwood | Newsday
Best Sports Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Winnipeg Free Press
Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Asylum | Newsy
Beneath the Skin | CNN
DISTORTING THE TRUTH: Russian Hacking beyond the Election | CNN
‘Hard to believe it’s over’: How a decision by Walmart led to the end of an American dairy farm | NBC News Digital
Hidden Cost: Our Laws Have Not Kept Up With the Climate | The Weather Channel Digital and Telemundo
In search of asylum: A journey on the migrant caravan | NBC News Digital
Migrants Being Sold as Slaves | CNN
Mountain firestorm: The story of the Gatlinburg wildfires | The Knoxville News Sentinel
Pathway to Power: Gary Melius’ rise through Long Island’s cozy political system | Newsday
The Feminist on Cellblock Y | CNN
The lies, half-truths and guarded secrets fueling bourbon’s boom | NBC News Digital
Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Exploding Sunroofs: Hear Drivers Tell Their Stories | Consumer Reports
Grand Divisions | The Tennessean
The Love Letters | The Boston Globe
The Pay Check | Bloomberg
Two Rivers, Three Mysteries | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Why Is This Happening? With Chris Hayes | NBC News Digital
Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Gimme Shelter | CALmatters
Offshore Podcast: The Blood Calls | Honolulu Civil Beat
The Cape Cod Fun Show | Cape Cod Times
The Inside Track | Debtwire
Best Photojournalism with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
15 Hours at MSG, Sports in Extreme Cold, Chapulines, Heather Hardy | ESPN
Cardinal Newman, CFP Championship, World Cup fans, Watching Croatia | ESPN
CNET News: Healthcare in Rwanda | CBS Interactive
CNET News: iPhone 8 | CBS Interactive
Eyes on Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Invictus Team Romania, Bunchie Young, FARC Football, Damon Allen Jr.| ESPN
Nine months ago they were raped, now they’re waiting to give birth | CNN
Puerto Rico Endures | The Weather Channel Digital
Trump off, mate | CNN International
Best Photojournalism with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism
Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Community Impact Newspaper
NBC News Site Design | NBC News Digital
The Spruce | Dotdash
Best Overall Website Design with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism
Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
3 brand and multiplatform redesign | NBC News Digital
Ciudad Magazine 2018 full redesign | Artear SA
Mobile Redesign | USA TODAY NETWORK
Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
The best of Walt Handelsman | Capital City Press
Wary world watches as China plays peacemaker | Singapore Press Holdings
Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN “Facts First” Campaign | CNN
Moving Forward, Making an Impact | The Seattle Times
Newsday Feed Me TV | Newsday Media Group
ST Premium: It pays to know | Singapore Press Holdings
zaobao.sg – Chinese Media Group | Singapore Press Holdings
Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Klay Thompson Campaign for Bay Area News Group: “Start a New Ritual, Read the Paper”
Las claves del día | Artear SA
The Oklahoman’s B2B Lead Generation Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company
The Oklahoman’s Be Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company
The Oklahoman’s Former Subscriber Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company
Best Business/Finance Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Justin Fox | Bloomberg
Best News/Political Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Michael Daly | The Daily Beast
Best College/University Newspaper Website
Baylorlariat.com | Baylor University
Grand Central Magazine | Central Michigan University
NYCity News Service | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com | Temple University
The Daily Orange | Syracuse University
The Miami Hurricane | University of Miami
The Temple News | Temple University
Best College/University News or Event Feature
1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism
17 lives, 17 minutes | Cronkite News
Aging in Place | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Combatting Addiction, Starting With A Conversation | Temple University
Florence’s Le Murate | Berry College
Help Wanted | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Rikers and Beyond | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Sex, Apps and Bingo | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Stuck | The International Reporting Program, University of British Columbia
Theta Tau Expulsion Coverage | The Daily Orange Corp.
Best University Investigative or Documentary Feature
1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism
Failure to Yield | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Food Plight | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
News21: Hate in America | Carnegie-Knight News21
Querétaro: Promise of prosperity for Mexico | Cronkite Borderlands Initiative
The Sex Talk | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
The system | Indiana Daily Student