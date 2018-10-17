Editor & Publisher Announces the 2018 EPPY Award Finalists

After several weeks of in-depth and thorough judging, the E&P team, along with a prestigious panel of judges, has voted and selected the 2018 EPPY Award finalists. This year’s EPPY Awards saw more than 300 entries competing in 30 diverse categories.

Now in its 23rd year, this international contest honors the best digital-media websites. The awards also recognize excellence in college and university journalism in three different categories.

Each EPPY entry is judged on its own merits within a particular category. Finalists must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division (1 million and over unique monthly visitors and under 1 million unique monthly visitors). As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.

EPPY Award winners will be announced live on editorandpublisher.com, Wed. Oct. 24, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Below is the complete list of EPPY Award finalists.

Best News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN

NBC News

The Boston Globe

The Press Democrat

USATODAY.com

Best News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Temple University: PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com

The Marshall Project

Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Boston Globe

The Tennessean

Best Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Winnipeg Free Press

Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Community Impact Newspaper

Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Gambit | bestofneworleans.com

Las Vegas Weekly

National Catholic Reporter

Sonoma Index Tribune

Best Business/Finance Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The Balance | Dotdash

Best Business/Finance Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Debtwire

GrowthSpotter.com |Orlando Sentinel Media Group

Best Sports Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Deadspin | Gizmodo

ESPN.com

Gonzaga basketball |The Spokesman-Review

UNLV Rebels Coverage | Las Vegas Sun

Best Entertainment/Cultural News with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Artear SA

The Know |The Denver Post

Best Entertainment/Cultural News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

OnMilwaukee

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

#MeToo in medicine: Women, harassed in hospitals and operating rooms, await reckoning | NBC News

Death by Instagram | The Detroit News

Exploding Sunroofs: Danger Overhead | Consumer Reports

Missouri’s child brides | The Kansas City Star

No one dies alone | Singapore Press Holdings

Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite

People for sale: Where lives are auctioned for $400 | CNN Digital

Secrets in the sky | The Boston Globe

Special Operations Forces in Somalia | The Daily Beast

Toxic City: Sick Schools | Philadelphia Media Network

You just gotta get out of here: Heroic rescues, harrowing escapes in Wine Country fires | Mercury News/East Bay Times

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

A Century of Domination: As America’s Carbon Wars Rage, Oil and Gas Industry Influence Grows | The Center for Public Integrity

Food Plight | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

One War. Two Races. | Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Public Schools Scramble to Accommodate Hurricane Evacuees, Hoping Money Will Follow | Debtwire

The Graduates* | Better Government Association

Timothy C. Allen | FlintCreekCourier.com

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Medicaid, Under the Influence | The Center for Public Integrity and NPR

Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Süddeutsche Zeitung, The New York Times, The Guardian and more than 90 other media partners

Tennessee’s ‘Safekeepers’ program | The Tennessean

United States of Climate Change | The Weather Channel Digital

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Cape Cod hurricanes: Preparing for the worst/Are We Ready? | Cape Cod Times/WCAI

Rising Seas |Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Taking Cover | Better Government Association / WBEZ

Trapped | Better Government Association / WBEZ

Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Faces of the Future | NBC News Digital

John McCain’s American Story | The Arizona Republic

Parkland | CNN

Russian Influence | The Daily Beast

Thai Cave Rescue | CNN

The Globe’s #MeToo investigations | The Boston Globe

The Rohingya humanitarian crisis | Singapore Press Holdings

United States of Climate Change | The Weather Channel Digital

Unmasking the Kushner Real Estate Empire | Bloomberg

US-funded police linked to illegal executions in El Salvador | CNN

Vegas Massacre | CNN

Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism

Choke Hold: The Fossil Fuel Industry’s Fight Against Climate Policy, Science and Clean Energy | InsideClimate News

I Thought it was a Nightmare | Winnipeg Free Press

MLK 50 years later/Race on the Cape | Cape Cod Times

The Last Wild Place | Honolulu Civil Beat

Best Business Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Brexit’s Big Short | Bloomberg

How to Rebuild Puerto Rico | Bloomberg

Matt Egan covers the downfall of mighty GE | CNNMoney

The Big Chipmaker Takeover | Bloomberg

Best Business Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Blackhawk Mining | Debtwire

Wireless Wars: The Fight Over 5G | The Center for Public Integrity

Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Above the Fold |Winnipeg Free Press

HR Magazine | Society for Human Resource Management

Sonoma Magazine | Sonoma Media Investments

The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute | George W. Bush Institute

Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Anthony Bourdain in his Own Words | CNN

As Equals | CNN

Asia’s sacred art | Singapore Press Holdings

Finding Home | The Boston Globe

Mining Mass Data Leaks on a Custom-Made, Secure Global Platform | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

NBC News: Changed by #MeToo | NBC News Digital

Six Letters: An Evolving Chinese Singaporean Identity | Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

The American Mall Game: A 2018 Retail Challenge | Bloomberg

The Denver Post’s Preps Game of the Week | The Denver Post

The Wall | USA TODAY

Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Architect / Narrative | GateHouse Media

California Voter Guide: An election? We prefer to call it a job interview. | CALmatters

Food for Thought | Winnipeg Free Press

Innovation in Focus | Reynolds Journalism Institute

Ledger Dispatch/Interactive News | Ledger Dispatch

University of Illinois turns 150 | News-Gazette Media

Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Build Your Own NBA All-Star Team! | ESPN

Global warning: Greenland’s melting glaciers may someday flood your city | CNN

How China’s Top Leaders Came Into Power | Bloomberg

Malaysia’s 14th general election | Singapore Press Holdings

NFL Preview 2018 | ESPN

Russia Investigation | CNN

Seven steps to save 27,000 lives | The Boston Globe

The gender pay gap explained | Singapore Press Holdings

The Pessimist’s Guide to 2028 | Bloomberg

What’s Inside All the iPhones | Bloomberg

Best Use of Data/Infographics with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Cape Cod shark extravaganza | Cape Cod Times

One War. Two Races. | Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Best Community Service with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

25 Influential Muslims | CNN

As Equals | CNN

Boston. Racism. Image. Reality. | The Boston Globe

Conflicted Interests | The Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press

Falling Off the Cliff | Philadelphia Media Network

The Children of Central City | NOLA Media Group

The Costs of Growth and Change in Nashville | The Tennessean

Tracing a neighborhood | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Who caused the Bay Area’s housing shortage? | Bay Area News Group — Mercury News/East Bay Times

“Why so secret, Kansas?” | The Kansas City Star

Best Community Service with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism

Addicted at Birth | Bristol Herald Courier

Philadelphia Neighborhoods: Immigration | Temple University

Power Struggle | Better Government Association

Veterans charity raises millions to help those who’ve served. But telemarketers are pocketing most of it. | The Center for Public Integrity

West Africa Leaks | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

#FreePress | The Boston Globe

Anderson Cooper Full Circle | CNN

Dreamers: It’s not politics. It’s not policy. It’s personal. | CNN

Full House: Inside the Bay Area housing shortage | Bay Area News Group

Best Mobile App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN

NBC News Mobile App

USA TODAY’s Mobile App

Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Confronting the lasting impact of opioid addiction | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Feed Me TV: The North Fork’s Prodigal Son | Newsday

Parkland Town Hall | CNN

Puerto Rico and Hurricane Maria | CNN

Seven steps to save 27,000 lives | The Boston Globe

The state of mental health in the NBA | ESPN

United States of Climate Change | The Weather Channel Digital

With Me Every Day: A documentary on surviving Oct. 1 | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Women Who March: The Movement | CNN

Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Hawaii’s Lava Hunter | Beme News

Inside the struggle for legal weed | Beme News

Best Sports Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

AI Powered Video Player and the New York Daily News | SendtoNews

Duglegur: The World Cup & football in Iceland | CNN International

Heart over height | The Boston Globe

Last Train to Russia | ESPN

Nevadas Preps show on Facebook Live | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vikings fan opts to ice fish with Super Bowl LII in town | Las Vegas Review-Journal

We are Brentwood | Newsday

Best Sports Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Winnipeg Free Press

Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Asylum | Newsy

Beneath the Skin | CNN

DISTORTING THE TRUTH: Russian Hacking beyond the Election | CNN

‘Hard to believe it’s over’: How a decision by Walmart led to the end of an American dairy farm | NBC News Digital

Hidden Cost: Our Laws Have Not Kept Up With the Climate | The Weather Channel Digital and Telemundo

In search of asylum: A journey on the migrant caravan | NBC News Digital

Migrants Being Sold as Slaves | CNN

Mountain firestorm: The story of the Gatlinburg wildfires | The Knoxville News Sentinel

Pathway to Power: Gary Melius’ rise through Long Island’s cozy political system | Newsday

The Feminist on Cellblock Y | CNN

The lies, half-truths and guarded secrets fueling bourbon’s boom | NBC News Digital

Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Exploding Sunroofs: Hear Drivers Tell Their Stories | Consumer Reports

Grand Divisions | The Tennessean

The Love Letters | The Boston Globe

The Pay Check | Bloomberg

Two Rivers, Three Mysteries | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Why Is This Happening? With Chris Hayes | NBC News Digital

Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Gimme Shelter | CALmatters

Offshore Podcast: The Blood Calls | Honolulu Civil Beat

The Cape Cod Fun Show | Cape Cod Times

The Inside Track | Debtwire

Best Photojournalism with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

15 Hours at MSG, Sports in Extreme Cold, Chapulines, Heather Hardy | ESPN

Cardinal Newman, CFP Championship, World Cup fans, Watching Croatia | ESPN

CNET News: Healthcare in Rwanda | CBS Interactive

CNET News: iPhone 8 | CBS Interactive

Eyes on Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Invictus Team Romania, Bunchie Young, FARC Football, Damon Allen Jr.| ESPN

Nine months ago they were raped, now they’re waiting to give birth | CNN

Puerto Rico Endures | The Weather Channel Digital

Trump off, mate | CNN International

Best Photojournalism with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism

Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Community Impact Newspaper

NBC News Site Design | NBC News Digital

The Spruce | Dotdash

Best Overall Website Design with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism

Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

3 brand and multiplatform redesign | NBC News Digital

Ciudad Magazine 2018 full redesign | Artear SA

Mobile Redesign | USA TODAY NETWORK

Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The best of Walt Handelsman | Capital City Press

Wary world watches as China plays peacemaker | Singapore Press Holdings

Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN “Facts First” Campaign | CNN

Moving Forward, Making an Impact | The Seattle Times

Newsday Feed Me TV | Newsday Media Group

ST Premium: It pays to know | Singapore Press Holdings

zaobao.sg – Chinese Media Group | Singapore Press Holdings

Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Klay Thompson Campaign for Bay Area News Group: “Start a New Ritual, Read the Paper”

Las claves del día | Artear SA

The Oklahoman’s B2B Lead Generation Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company

The Oklahoman’s Be Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company

The Oklahoman’s Former Subscriber Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company

Best Business/Finance Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Justin Fox | Bloomberg

Best News/Political Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Michael Daly | The Daily Beast

Best College/University Newspaper Website

Baylorlariat.com | Baylor University

Grand Central Magazine | Central Michigan University

NYCity News Service | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com | Temple University

The Daily Orange | Syracuse University

The Miami Hurricane | University of Miami

The Temple News | Temple University

Best College/University News or Event Feature

1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism

17 lives, 17 minutes | Cronkite News

Aging in Place | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Combatting Addiction, Starting With A Conversation | Temple University

Florence’s Le Murate | Berry College

Help Wanted | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Rikers and Beyond | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Sex, Apps and Bingo | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Stuck | The International Reporting Program, University of British Columbia

Theta Tau Expulsion Coverage | The Daily Orange Corp.

Best University Investigative or Documentary Feature

1217 | Temple University Department of Journalism

Failure to Yield | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Food Plight | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

News21: Hate in America | Carnegie-Knight News21

Querétaro: Promise of prosperity for Mexico | Cronkite Borderlands Initiative

The Sex Talk | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

The system | Indiana Daily Student