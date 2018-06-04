Editor & Publisher Now Accepting Entries for the 2018 EPPY Awards

Editor & Publisher Magazine has announced its call for entries for the 2018 EPPY™ Awards, honoring the best in digital media. Now in its 23rd year, this international contest has broadened its scope to keep up with the ever-changing internet industry.

Entries are being accepted across 30 diverse categories, with two divisions for each category:

1 million and over unique monthly visitors

Under 1 million unique monthly visitors

The EPPY™ Awards also recognize excellence in college and university journalism with awards in three different categories, including Best College/University News Website.

Entries in the EPPY™ Awards are judged by a panel of notable figures in the media industry, chosen by the staff of Editor & Publisher.

Submit your entry today at www.EPPYAwards.com.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 24, 2018. Winners of the awards will be announced at www.EditorandPublisher.com on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.

If you are interested in becoming a 2018 EPPY™ judge, or would like to recommend a colleague, please contact us at the email address below for more information.

About Editor & Publisher:

Editor & Publisher Magazine is the authoritative journal for newspaper professionals. E&P has been the newspaper industry’s trusted news source for 134 years – combining comprehensive insight and global perspective. E&P proudly sponsors the EPPY™ Awards, recognizing media outlets who are leading the way in the online revolution.

Contact:

Martha McIntosh

EPPY™ Award Committee Chairperson

949.660.6150, ext. 216

martha@editorandpublisher.com