Egypt Says It Fights Fake News, Critics See New Crackdown

Echoing some of President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, authorities in Egypt are taking aim at an alleged barrage of “fake news” they say is meant to sow division and undermine the rule of general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Under a new law, the state’s top media regulatory agency can now use the “fake news” label to shut down social media accounts with more than 5,000 followers, without having to obtain a court order.