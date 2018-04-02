Emily Bell Thinks Public Service Media Today Has Its Most Important Role to Play Since World War II

The ability of the media to secure democracy is being challenged by great disruptions: ad funding doesn’t work that well anymore and large, non-transparent platforms are increasingly central in our information flow. Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia, thinks public service media may be about to play its most important role since World War II.

