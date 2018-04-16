Endangered SoCal Papers Plead for Your Help to Continue

The opinion pages of the Southern California News Group, the endangered 11-newspaper chain that includes the Daily News and the Orange County Register, all ran a coordinated series of weekend pieces about the threats facing local news and the SoCal papers themselves. The lead editorial did not mention by name owner Digital First Media or its venture fund investor that is driving deep cutbacks at newspapers across the country, or any direct threats to the SCNG papers.

