EPPY Awards Entry Deadline Extended to Sept. 13
The entry period for the 23rd annual EPPY™ Awards, which honor the best websites presented by digital media companies, has been extended to midnight Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Entries are accepted online only at the EPPY™ Awards website, eppyawards.com.
“After receiving a substantial number of calls and emails from media companies requesting we extend the 2018 EPPY™ deadline, we made the decision to add 14 days,” said Martha McIntosh, EPPY™ committee chairwoman. “Many companies were preoccupied with meeting their own end-of-month deadlines.”
The winners will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 at editorandpublisher.com.
The EPPY™ Awards, presented by Editor & Publisher, honor the best digital media websites across 30 diverse categories, within two divisions:
- 1 million and over unique monthly visitors
- Under 1 million unique monthly visitors
About Editor & Publisher
Editor & Publisher Magazine is the authoritative journal for newspaper professionals. E&P has been the newspaper industry’s trusted news source for 134 years—combining comprehensive insight and global perspective. E&P proudly sponsors the EPPY™ Awards, recognizing media outlets that are leaders and innovators in the dynamic online world.
Contact:
Martha McIntosh
EPPY™ Award Committee Chairperson
949.660.6150, ext. 216
martha@editorandpublisher.com