The European Union is considering tough new laws that would force tech companies like Facebook and YouTube to delete terrorist propaganda from their platforms within sixty minutes or face fines. The Financial Times reports that the legislation is currently being drafted by EU lawmakers, who have lost patience with firms’ inability to police their sites.

