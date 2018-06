It hasn’t been that long since the European Union caused upheaval on the internet with the launch of the GDPR, which brought in a host of cumbersome rules on how consumer data should be protected. Now, some internet activists and free-speech advocates are warning that the EU could take an even larger step in the wrong direction with a proposed copyright law that is up for a vote later this week.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/eu-copyright-proposal-has-free-speech-advocates-worried/