Europe Tries to Fight Hate, Harassment, and Fake News Without Killing Free Speech
A toxic combination of misinformation, hate speech, and online harassment is pushing several European countries to take action against social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. But some believe their actions—however well-intentioned—run the risk of stifling free speech and putting dangerous restrictions on freedom of the press.
One thought on “Europe Tries to Fight Hate, Harassment, and Fake News Without Killing Free Speech”
ignorance is NOT bliss, especially when it comes from an outlet that many still tend to think to be an authoritative source such as cjr … first and foremost: any attempt by anybody to limit freedom of expression is censorship … there are no ifs or buts or anything else about it … like: and who, pray, decides what is permissible and what is not?
and secondly, your facts are wrong … several european governments have even formed special bodies to impose censorship … yes, they say, they’re doing this all to combat hate and fake news, etc., but still: it is they who define what is kosher and what bis not …
so, if you haven’t heard it yet: limiting freedom of expression, under any guise, has always been censorship, is censorship today, and will be censorship tomorrow …
if you haven’t grasped the concept yet, one wonders how a publication that claims to be a respected source that defends journalism and journalists, has not yet imposed its own censorship limitations on you, mr. ingram …
in your case, they would be close to being justified: you are writing perfect nonsense …