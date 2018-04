The European Journalism Centre believes journalists have a key role to play in improving people’s lives through access to information, data, and perspectives that build bridges. Yet European journalism faces increasing pressures on revenue, attention, trust and independence. Something has got to give.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/european-journalism-centre-launches-accelerator-with-support-from-news-integrity-initiative-civil/