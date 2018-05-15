European News Sites Are Among the Worst Offenders When It Comes to Third-Party Cookies and Content
The forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation on May 25 is pushing publishers to take a hard look at just how dependent their outlets have become on cookies third-party trackers they load on their own sites in order to collect data from their visitors.
News sites actually load more third-party content and set more third-party cookies than other top websites, according to a new study of websites across seven European countries from the Reuters Institute.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: