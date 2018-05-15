News Newsletter News 

European News Sites Are Among the Worst Offenders When It Comes to Third-Party Cookies and Content

Shan Wang | Nieman LabMay 15, 2018

The forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation on May 25 is pushing publishers to take a hard look at just how dependent their outlets have become on cookies third-party trackers they load on their own sites in order to collect data from their visitors.

News sites actually load more third-party content and set more third-party cookies than other top websites, according to a new study of websites across seven European countries from the Reuters Institute.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/european-news-sites-are-among-the-worst-offenders-when-it-comes-to-third-party-cookies-and-content/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *