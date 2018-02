Publishers are looking increasingly to reader-revenue models, not just to secure a sustainable business model but also to reduce their dependency on the duopoly, according to a report from Axel Springer. The report is the first of its kind from the publisher and was released to coincide with its first international paid-content summit last week.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/european-publishers-look-to-digital-subscriptions-to-reduce-platform-dependency/