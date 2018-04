After the European Union’s high-level expert group on fake news presented its report to the press in early March, El Pais reported that Brussels won’t undertake specific legislative action against fake news. On the contrary, the experts suggested that co- and self-regulation with –and by — the media sector are more effective tools to fight the spread of misinformation.

