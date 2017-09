Ev Williams is in New York to have meetings. He’s meeting with writers to discuss producing original content for his Medium platform; he’s meeting with editors about potential work with the company; and he’s meeting with journalists like me to try and describe just what Medium is now. After the company’s latest strategy shift away from ad revenue and toward individual subscriptions, he has a lot of talking to do.

