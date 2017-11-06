Even Automating Just Parts of Journalists’ Fact-Checking Efforts Can Speed Up Their Work. Can This Tool Help on that Front?
A Greek university student is trying to build an algorithm to help journalists, fact-checkers, and regular news consumers make an assessment on the trustworthiness of an article before it’s spread widely online.
Valentine Tzekas began developing FightHoax in late 2016, as anxieties around online misinformation took hold in the months after the November U.S. elections. He was particularly concerned that fake news might impact people’s voting preferences.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: