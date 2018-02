Bashar Al-Assad’s regime has made it increasingly difficult for journalists outside of Syria to get a clear picture of what is happening in the country. Since Syrian’s took to the streets to demand democratic change in March 2011, the communication and surveillance of those opposing government policy has been stepped up even further.

