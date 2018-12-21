Ex-Senate Aide Gets 2 Months in Prison for Lying to F.B.I. About Contact With Reporter
A former aide to the Senate Intelligence Committee was sentenced on Thursday to two months in prison for lying to federal law enforcement agents about unauthorized contact he had with an unidentified reporter during a federal leak investigation.
The former aide, James A. Wolfe, 58, pleaded guilty in October to one count of making a false statement to the F.B.I. during an interview last December…
