News Newsletter News 

Ex-Senate Aide Gets 2 Months in Prison for Lying to F.B.I. About Contact With Reporter

Liam Stack | New York TimesDecember 21, 2018

A former aide to the Senate Intelligence Committee was sentenced on Thursday to two months in prison for lying to federal law enforcement agents about unauthorized contact he had with an unidentified reporter during a federal leak investigation.

The former aide, James A. Wolfe, 58, pleaded guilty in October to one count of making a false statement to the F.B.I. during an interview last December…

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/ex-senate-aide-gets-2-months-in-prison-for-lying-to-f-b-i-about-contact-with-reporter/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *