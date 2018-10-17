Ex-Senate Staffer Pleads Guilty to Lying About Contact with Reporters
James Wolfe, a former senior staffer on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, pleaded guilty to a charge that he lied to the FBI about contacts with reporters, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Wolfe pleaded guilty in a federal court in Washington, D.C., to one count of lying, the Department said, adding that two remaining counts of making false statements would be dismissed when Wolfe is sentenced.
