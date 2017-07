Like & Share E&P:

As a college student focused on biotechnology in Ghana, Jesse Arhin Ghansah didn’t predict that he would become the CEO of a pan-African media startup that just raised $1.1 million in seed funding. He just wanted to read entertaining things online that he could relate to.