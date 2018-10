It is a journalist’s job to report with fairness and accuracy, separating what’s true from what isn’t, and contextualizing facts and opinions appropriately. To achieve that, editorial fact-checking — the verification process of sources and information included in a story — is an essential process for all reporters and editors.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/experts-share-tips-for-verifying-your-own-writing-without-a-dedicated-fact-checking-team/