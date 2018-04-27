Explainers Are Tedious. Fact-Checks Can Feel Partisan. Is There a Third Way?

“Contextual fact-checks can be remarkably successful in correcting misperceptions.” That’s one of the findings of a new whitepaper, written for the Knight Foundation by Emily Thorson, assistant professor at Syracuse University (the full paper is here, and her Medium post about it is here).

“Not all gaps in public understanding reflect a lack of interest,” writes Thorson. “They can also occur when information is presented in a format that people are not capable of understanding.”