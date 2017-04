Like & Share E&P:

Does Facebook really care whether the stories at the top of your news feed are accurate?

The company is trying to convince skeptics that the answer is yes.

Facebook’s latest step is an “educational tool” that will pop up at the top of the news feed. The company announced it on Thursday and said it’s designed to help users ferret out fake stories.