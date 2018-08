Facebook is slowing rolling out access to a pixel for Facebook Groups, which allows marketers to track users’ behavior after clicking on posts. The feature is another reason for Facebook advertisers to pay more attention to groups as user growth of Facebook’s news feed has slowed. It also aligns with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company focus on community.

