http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-agrees-to-audit-of-its-metrics-following-data-controversy/

Facebook has pledged to undergo audits by the media industry’s measurement watchdog, the Media Rating Council, people familiar with the matter say, a move that will likely please ad-industry executives who are skeptical of the tech giant’s data-reporting practices.

Ad executives have been clamoring for more independent verification of Facebook’s metrics, especially after a series of disclosures by the company in recent months about mistakes in its data.