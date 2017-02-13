Facebook Agrees to Audit of its Metrics Following Data Controversy
Facebook has pledged to undergo audits by the media industry’s measurement watchdog, the Media Rating Council, people familiar with the matter say, a move that will likely please ad-industry executives who are skeptical of the tech giant’s data-reporting practices.
Ad executives have been clamoring for more independent verification of Facebook’s metrics, especially after a series of disclosures by the company in recent months about mistakes in its data.
