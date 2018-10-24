Facebook And Twitter Are Taking Steps To Help States Keep Bogus Election Information Off Their Sites
Amid fears their platforms will be used to spread disinformation intended to keep people from voting, Facebook and Twitter have created special avenues for states to flag such posts for removal.
The sites already forbid posting false information about how to vote, like that Election Day isn’t Nov. 6 for everyone, that people can stay at home and vote by texting a phone number, or false claims about a state’s voter identification laws.
