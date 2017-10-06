News Newsletter News 

Facebook and Twitter Will Testify to the U.S. Congress on Russia and the 2016 Presidential Election

Tony Romm | recodeOctober 6, 2017

Facebook and Twitter have each agreed to appear before U.S. lawmakers and testify publicly as part of a congressional probe into Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election.

Google has also been invited to testify at that hearing, scheduled before the Senate Intelligence Committee on November 1, but the search giant did not immediately comment on its plans Wednesday.

