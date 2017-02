Like & Share E&P:

Facebook called local news “the starting place for great journalism” last month, in a wide-ranging announcement for the company’s new “Facebook Journalism Project.” That announcement may not have immediately impressed local news outlets: While Facebook expressed an enthusiasm to collaborate with them, it shared no concrete plans.