News Newsletter News 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Faces Another Request to Testify—in Europe

Tony Romm | Washington PostApril 13, 2018

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg barely left his grilling in Congress before another group of lawmakers is asking him to testify — this time, in Europe.

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, is set to send a letter to Zuckerberg on Monday insisting that the Facebook co-founder come to testify, a spokesman for Tajani said Thursday, amid heightened concern about Facebook’s privacy practices.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-ceo-mark-zuckerberg-faces-another-request-to-testify-in-europe/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *