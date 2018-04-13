Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Faces Another Request to Testify—in Europe
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg barely left his grilling in Congress before another group of lawmakers is asking him to testify — this time, in Europe.
Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, is set to send a letter to Zuckerberg on Monday insisting that the Facebook co-founder come to testify, a spokesman for Tajani said Thursday, amid heightened concern about Facebook’s privacy practices.
