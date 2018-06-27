Facebook Claims Subscription Test Results are ‘Promising’ So Far, Though Still Small
Eight months after Facebook started testing subscription sales within news publishers’ Instant Articles pages, it said those tests with a dozen publishers have yielded “promising” preliminary results.
According to Facebook, people who saw subscription offers from publishers in Instant Articles in May were 17 percent more likely to subscribe than those who just saw publishers’ standard mobile web links.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: