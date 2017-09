For all the steps Facebook has taken to support publishers, two new reports offer a stark reminder of who’s really in charge. Parse.ly data shows that across its 2,500-site network, Facebook declined as a source of referral traffic to publishers, with Google surpassing the social network to become the biggest referrer.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-gives-but-continues-to-take-more-from-publishers/