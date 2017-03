Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-has-started-to-flag-fake-news-stories/

That bogus story about Donald Trump your uncle posted on Facebook? It’s still staying on Facebook.

But now it’s going to get a warning label. Eventually. Sometimes.

Facebook has started pinning a “disputed” tag on fake news, as it promised it would back in December, as part of its “we’re going to fight fake news but there’s only so much we can do” campaign.