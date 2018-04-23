Facebook Hit with Defamation Lawsuit Over Fake Ads
In an interesting twist, Facebook is being sued in the UK for defamation by consumer advice personality, Martin Lewis, who says his face and name have been repeatedly used on fake adverts distributed on the social media giant’s platform.
One thought on “Facebook Hit with Defamation Lawsuit Over Fake Ads”
If Facebook is to be held accountable for fake ads, media and publishers should equally be held accountable for fake news.