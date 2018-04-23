News Newsletter News 

Facebook Hit with Defamation Lawsuit Over Fake Ads

Natasha Lomas | TechCrunchApril 23, 2018

In an interesting twist, Facebook is being sued in the UK for defamation by consumer advice personality, Martin Lewis, who says his face and name have been repeatedly used on fake adverts distributed on the social media giant’s platform.

One thought on “Facebook Hit with Defamation Lawsuit Over Fake Ads

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    April 23, 2018 at 9:40 am
    If Facebook is to be held accountable for fake ads, media and publishers should equally be held accountable for fake news.

