News Newsletter News 

Facebook is Clamping Down on Posts That Ask People for ‘Likes’ or Shares

Kurt Wagner | RecodeDecember 18, 2017

Facebook is cracking down on a new type of clickbait: Posts that ask people to “Like” or share or comment to goose engagement numbers, what Facebook is calling “engagement bait.”

You’ve probably seen posts like this in your feed. Like if you think cats are best. Share if you think dogs are best. It’s a tactic that publishers use to game Facebook’s algorithm, which rewards posts that get better engagement and shows them to more people.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-is-clamping-down-on-posts-that-ask-people-for-likes-or-shares/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *