Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-is-going-to-show-you-news-that-you-normally-avoid/

Facebook isn’t going to make you read a news article from an outlet you normally avoid. But it is going put the article on your screen.

The social network on Wednesday announced another change to the trending topics section that raised conservatives’ ire last year, aiming “to make it easier to discover other publications that are covering the story.”