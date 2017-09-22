Facebook is Promising Major Ad Changes to Stop Russia and Other Foreign Actors from Influencing U.S. Elections
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg committed on Thursday to hardening his company’s defenses against countries like Russia that may have sought to spread misinformation and influence the outcome of elections in the United States and around the world.
In doing so, the social giant said it plans to turn over copies of political ads purchased by Russian sources ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election with Congress, where lawmakers are investigating potential interference by the Kremlin.
